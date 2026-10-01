SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A young boy from Sunrise is ready to ride after getting his wish granted.

Five-year-old Ethan Mendez loves to ride his relative’s golf cart.

He’s plagued by a gastrointestinal disorder but all he’s ever wanted in his young life is a golf cart of his own.

Make-A-Wish Southern Florida stepped in to make that happen.

The red golf cart, painted for Ethan’s favorite color, offers plenty of room for his family, friends and even his favorite stuffed animals.

“It’s just making, wanting him to really like it because it’s his favorite color, he loves steering wheels, wheels, pressing buttons, so knowing that it’s going to be something that he’s gonna enjoy daily,” said Tatiana Rosas, Ethan’s mom.

Rosas said Ethan’s new golf cart will give the family an exciting new way to have fun and spend quality time together away from home.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.