PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Hogh school students in Pembroke Pines staged a walkout in protest of the ongoing federal immigration enforcement crackdown across the U.S.

7Skyforce hovered above students at Pembroke Pines Charter High School as they walked onto a field on campus in opposition of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, early Friday afternoon.

Pembroke Pines Police said they were aware of the protest and wanted to ensure that participating students remained safe, peaceful and orderly.

