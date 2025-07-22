Spirit Airlines will begin new nonstop service between Key West and Fort Lauderdale later this year, becoming the only carrier to offer a direct flight on that route, the airline announced Tuesday.

The Florida-based airline said flights will operate four times per week, starting on Nov. 6.

Starting off, flights will take off on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays and increase to daily service beginning Dec. 18. Passengers will also have access to one-stop connections from Fort Lauderdale to major cities across the U.S.

“Key West is a one-of-a-kind beach destination, and now travelers can easily access this island paradise and enjoy Spirit’s elevated Guest experience along the way,” said Vice President of Network Planning John Kirby in a press release. “Our new service offers a convenient and affordable alternative to driving and gives our Guests in the Florida Keys a new way to coast through South Florida in style.”

Spirit’s new Key West route joins its other Florida destinations, including Fort Myers, Miami, Orlando, Pensacola, Tampa and West Palm Beach.

“Spirit Airlines entering the Key West market this November is fantastic news for our passengers near and far. We welcome this addition to our selection of carriers and greatly anticipate access to Spirit’s expansive network of destinations,” said Executive Director of Airports at Key West International Airport Richard Strickland.

Introductory one-way fares start at $79 and are available now online.

