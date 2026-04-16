FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman was given another chance at life and love at a South Florida hospital.

The special moment for Linnoray Hernandez unfolded inside Broward Health Medical Center’s medical garden, where feelings grew during her recovery and led to a proposal she didn’t see coming.

Video provided by Broward Health captured the joyous moment Hernandez was proposed to in the very place that saved her life.

The Davie resident underwent surgery to remove a large pituitary tumor and often sought out peace at the healing garden during her recovery.

“Came here for regular visits with the doctor and surgery, and now just to see me here again,” said Hernandez.

It was there where she met her now-fiancé, Dana Rolley.

“Lin is a cancer survivor. When I had first met her, I had visited her here right after she had brain surgery, tumor removed,” said Rolley.

Over time, their connection grew stronger, rooted in the place that gave Hernandez a second chance, so Rolley brought her back to that very same garden, this time with a special question.

Surrounded by music and memories, the answer was a heartfelt yes, and the love story that began with healing now continues with hope.

The couple said they cannot wait to spend the rest of their lives together, proving sometimes, the toughest moments in life can lead to something beautiful.

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