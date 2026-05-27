FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Ahead of the FIFA World Cup, South Florida Local Emergency Planning Committee conducted a large-scale emergency response training exercise in Fort Lauderdale to train officials for all possible kind of situations.

The exercise tested the readiness of local first responders, stimulating a hazardous materials emergency involving multiple victims that were exposed to a dangerous chemical substance.

The teams practiced how they would react in a real-life situation.

“Number one to work together as teamwork but communication capabilities and to know each other’s strengths and weaknesses. Give us a baseline on what went well and what we need to improve on,” said James Russo, chairperson of South Florida Local Emergency Planning Committee.

The exercise included nearly 150 first responders, hospital staff and hazmat crew members. Additionally, two dozen volunteers helped conduct the drill.

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