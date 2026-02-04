POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The pilot of a small plane experienced trouble on the tarmac at Pompano Beach Airpark.

7Skyforce hovered above the yellow and red single-engine aircraft on the runway, as the pilot and support personnel stood nearby, just before 12:40 p.m. on Wednesday.

7News has learned the plane had some issues as the pilot was taking off, causing the aircraft to spin out and hit the runway.

As a result, the plane lost one of its wheels, and one of the wings was also impacted.

The roadway is closed for operations, but the airpark’s other runway remains open.

No injuries were reported.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.