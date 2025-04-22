PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A small plane landed off the runway at North Perry Airport.

Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue responded to the runway on Tuesday afternoon.

It’s unclear if the plane had issues in the taxiway or while landing, but no injuries were reported.

7Skyforce captured the white plane on the grassy area of the runway.

Both of the people on board are OK and were seen talking to fire rescue officials.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.