MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 75-year-old woman who has been reported missing from Miramar.

According to the authorities, Rosa Richardson was last seen near the area of 6700 Camelia Drive in Miramar around 7 a.m., Monday.

She is described as standing at 5 feet, 5 inches and weighing around 75 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a black sweater, a white long-sleeve shirt, gray pants, and a tannish brown purse.

Authorities said she is known to frequently visit the Publix located at 6890 Miramar Parkway.

There are concerns for her safety.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the Miramar Police Department at 954-602-4357.

