MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Margate Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing elderly woman.

According to authorities, 78-year-old Inara Reina was last seen early Friday morning near the area of Northwest 18th Street and North Rock Island Road.

Reina stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and weighs approximately 110 pounds, and has white hair.

Detectives say she was last seen wearing a white shirt and pink leggings.

Anyone with information on Reina’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Margate Police Department at (954) 972-7111.

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