DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing man from Deerfield Beach.

Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are looking for 66-year-old Leon Dunne Jr. who went missing last Saturday morning from the 200 block of Northeast 44th Street.

Officials say Dunne stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a dark blue jacket, short sleeve polo shirt and light blue jeans.

According to the reporting person, Dunne experiences mental illness.

Anyone with information on Dunne’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

