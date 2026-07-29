PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a man who was reported missing from Plantation.

According to Plantation Police, 53-year-old Ray Calvin Mobley Jr. was last seen at HCA Florida Plantation Emergency, located at 4100 NW 4th St., at around 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

Mobley stands 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs around 185 pounds, and has black hair, brown eyes and a gray beard. He was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and a black hat at the time of his disappearance.

Officials urge anyone with information on Mobiley’s whereabouts to call Plantation Police at 954-797-2100.

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