Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing teen from Dania Beach.

Investigators say 15-year-old Immanuel Grant was last seen on Sept. 30 near the 1300 block of S. Federal Highway.

Grant stands 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs about 200 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. Deputies say Grant has missing front teeth.

According to officials, he was last seen wearing a red shirt, pink and blue pants and Crocs.

Anyone with information on Grant’s whereabouts should contact BSO Missing Persons Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

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