PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 15-year-old who was reported missing from Plantation.

According to Plantation Police, Mariah Stragalinos was last seen on Wednesday in the area of the 900 block of Northwest 74th Avenue.

Stragalinos stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs around 115 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. It is not known what she was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

Officials urge anyone with information about Stragalinos’s whereabouts to call Plantation Police at 954-797-2100.

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