MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 65-year-old man who was reported missing from Margate.

According to Margate Police Department officers, David Scott was last seen at the Caring Village of Margate Living Facility located at 6810 Southwest Seventh Street at approximately 8:00 a.m. on Saturday. He left the facility on an e-bike in an unknown direction and has not returned since.

Detectives said that Scott meets the criteria for a missing endangered person.

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