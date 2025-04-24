NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 38-year-old man who was reported missing from North Lauderdale.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Sebastian Ordonez was last seen near the 3600 block of West Commercial Boulevard, at around 9 a.m. on Saturday.

He stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, gray pants and gray loafers.

Ordonez’s family said the 38-year-old experiences mental illness and has a medical condition.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.