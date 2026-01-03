MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 25-year-old woman who was reported missing from Margate.

According to the Margate Police Department, Vanessa Parisien was last seen by family members leaving her home on foot near Northwest 76th Avenue, a few days before Christmas.

Parisien stands approximately 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs around 120 pounds, and has black eyes and straight, shoulder length black hair, with a slim build.

Detectives stated that Parisien meets the criteria for a missing endangered adult.

Officials urge anyone with information about Parisien’s whereabouts to contact Margate Police at 954-972-7111.

