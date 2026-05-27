LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit are seeking the public’s help to locate a young man who was reported missing from Lauderdale Lakes

According to BSO, 22-year-old Kimoni Smith was last seen Tuesday evening at Florida Medical Center located in the 5000 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard in Lauderdale Lakes.

According to the facility staff, Smith left the hospital without medical approval and was wearing a green medical gown at the time of his disappearance.

Smith stands approximately 6 feet 1 inches tall, weighs about 170 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts should contact BSO Missing Persons Detective Gino Parram at 954-321-4200 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

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