WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Detectives seek the public’s help in finding a missing teen from West Park.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, 17-year-old Alyjah Allen was last seen at 2 a.m. on Friday near the 3600 block of Southwest 46th Avenue.

Allen stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs about 130 pounds, has brown eyes and has blue, black and blond hair.

He was wearing a long white sleeve shirt, gray pants and white shoes at the time of his disappearance.

According to his family, Allen is diagnosed with autism and is high functioning.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP(4357).

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