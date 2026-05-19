FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Bridge problems caused major traffic delays in Fort Lauderdale.

7Skyforce hovered over the 17th Street bridge, where the eastbound lanes were blocked off by traffic arms, preventing drivers from crossing over toward the beach.

The blockage snarled drivers in traffic all the way back to US-1.

It remains unclear why the eastbound lanes were closed.

Fort Lauderdale Police later confirmed the bridge was reopened in both directions.

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