TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - A rolled over vehicle has shut down the southbound lanes of Florida’s Turnpike near Commercial Boulevard exit in Tamarac, causing significant traffic delays.

Emergency crews responded to the scene just after 5 p.m., Wednesday.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene capturing firefighters throwing water on the rolled over truck that was on fire. Part of the vehicle is on the southbound lanes while the other part is on the northbound.

Officials said the driver was driving on the northbound lanes of the Turnpike when it crossed over the median and then rolled on its side.

Another vehicle is seen upside down in front of the truck.

Authorities have not yet provided details on possible injuries or the cause of the fire.

The scene has caused heavy backups on the southbound lanes.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes as crews work to clear the scene.

