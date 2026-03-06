OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A rollover wreck sent two people to the hospital and caused major traffic headaches throughout the afternoon.

Fort Lauderdale and Oakland Park fire rescue responded to the scene in the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 near Oakland Park.

Traffic cameras shows a crash that appeared to happen in the express lanes before smashing through the barriers before spilling over to the left lanes of the expressway.

According to authorities, crews had to extricate the driver of the vehicle that rolled over.

The victims’ conditions are unclear.

Officials shut down several left lanes for hours, but as of Friday night, all lanes had re-opened.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.