PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Gunfire tore through a Plantation neighborhood, triggering a search for four people who were caught on surveillance video opening fire outside a home.

Ring doorbell video captured a barrage of bullets hitting a rental home along the 4800 block of Northwest First Street, Wednesday afternoon.

The security footage shows a Mercedes-Benz pulling up in front of the residence. Four subjects open the door of the car and begin shooting toward the home.

Following the multiple gunshots, the subjects jump into the Mercedes with a Florida tag and flee the scene.

Plantation Police said the car was reported stolen out of Miami Gardens.

No injuries were reported from the shooting.

Officers believe the subjects were involved in a separate shooting on the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 and Northwest 103rd Street in Northwest Miami-Dade. The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating that incident.

The shots fired incident remains under investigation, and the subjects remain on the loose.

If you have any information on this incident that could help detectives, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

