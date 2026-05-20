FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Health Medical Center celebrated a special donation for heart health in Fort Lauderdale.

Rita Case, the president and CEO of of Rick Case Automotive Group, announced the delivery of several CPR training kits to the medical center, Wednesday.

Case said the donation is part of her mission to help bystanders learn critical skills that could turn them into lifesavers.

“Because it’s proven that in the first few minutes, CPR is administered to those that have cardiac arrest outside the hospital, they have over a 90% chance of survival. If it’s not performed outside the hospital, there’s a 90% chance of not surviving,” said Case.

Case added that Wednesday’s generous donation also served as a celebration for Women’s Health Month.

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