HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents of a Hollywood neighborhood are concerned after, they say, cameras captured a crook stealing a package from someone’s home in broad daylight.

The homeowner, who identified herself as Daisy, told 7News that while what was stolen wasn’t worth a lot of money, she’s concerned at the bold behavior by the suspected thief.

“Now it’s alarming that we have thieves that are running around on bicycles, staking out homes,” said Daisy.

Surveillance video from outside of the home on Flagler Street near Pembroke Road shows the subject riding around on a bicycle at around 6 p.m., Monday.

The subject, who appears to be a young man, is then seen a short time later walking along the sidewalk with no bicycle in sight.

The subject hesitates while standing behind an SUV parked in the driveway before breaking out into a sprint toward a home. Moments later, he’s seen running away with a package in his right hand.

Daisy told 7News that package contained a pack of hydration drink mix packets, which retails at approximately $30.

She said her neighbors alerted her about what happened.

“They had let me know that someone had come by and grabbed the package from my lawn and then left running,” said Daisy.

A neighbor who did not wish to identify herself told 7News her children’s father was working on the yard outside when he spotted the subject.

“The father of my kids was doing yardwork and when I got home, he was like, ‘Some little kid, I think it was a kid, just took the package and ran,'” the woman said.

“He also did know that there was cameras and he wasn’t scared at all,” said Daisy.

Even though the package was not a pricey item, the daring act during the day and in view of cameras has Daisy and her neighbors very worried.

“I just moved here so I definitely put up the cameras,” said the neighbor. “It’s disgusting, you know, why would you steal from others?”

“I would just hope for the parents to make sure that their kids are maybe doing activities, hobbies outdoors instead of doing things they shouldn’t be doing,” said Daisy. “I thought we lived in a pretty OK neighborhood. It was – been comfortable since I lived there and it’s a little alarming.”

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

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