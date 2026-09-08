HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - As the horrifying events of September 11 unfolded 25 years ago, no one imagined that several of the hijackers lived among the South Florida community before any suspicions were raised.

The horror of the 9/11 attacks on America had become a local story in South Florida.

“The FBI descends on a motel in Deerfield Beach,” said 7News reporter Derek Hayward.

“The Feds moving in for a bust. South Florida again, apparently, a magnet for society’s most sinister,” said 7News’ Patrick Fraser.

We came to know the face of Mohamed Atta, the ringleader, who flew Flight 11 into the North Tower of the World Trade Center, and we heard his voice.

“American 11, are you trying to call?” said an air tower dispatcher.

“Nobody move. Everything will be OK. If you try to make any move, you’ll [endanger] yourself and the airplane. Just stay quiet,” said Atta over radio.

In the days before, investigators said, Atta and the other hijackers lived and planned undetected among locals.

“I didn’t know that we’d be affiliated with the guy that ran into Tower number one, it’s extremely disturbing,” said a woman.

That was the stunned response of the woman who owned the apartment building he lived in, just off of Federal Highway in Hollywood, in a $600-a-month space.

Investigators dusted the apartment for prints. They left behind the table and appliances Atta and his cousin and accomplice used.

That building is now a luxury condo’s parking lot.

Days before the attack, Atta and another man partied at Shuckums, a Hollywood bar and grill, just steps away from Young Circle, where they got into an argument with a server over the bill.

“He was an airline pilot, is what he said,” said a server.

The bar and grill has since been replaced by other restaurants and businesses.

Then there was the Coral Springs apartment where undoubtedly thousands of residents came and went unaware, as well as the now rebranded hotel in Deerfield Beach.

They joined multiple gyms like US 1 Fitness in Dania Beach, which is now a maritime training center.

The hijackers also attended flight schools across South Florida and elsewhere.

Atta even left behind a record in the Broward County court system, with a traffic ticket where the case was eventually closed.

They danced among locals, socialized, worked out and left behind trusting South Floridians.

“Yeah, very nice and easygoing,” said a rental service employee.

“Feel betrayed that I trusted someone,” said a gym member.

“My heart just about jumped out of my throat when they told me that,” said a man.

None of them could have predicted what was to come and how history would change.

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