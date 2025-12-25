POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Protesters gathered outside of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility in Pompano Beach to condemn the Trump administration’s immigration policies in an act of solidarity on Christmas Day.

“The United States of America treating people like this, it’s unbelievable to me,” said demonstrator Nancy Horn.

On Thursday, several protesters gathered outside of the Broward Transitional Center to send a message on the holiday.

“On Christmas Day, it was important to shed light on the people inside that are missing their families on Christmas, and to show solidarity with the people on the outside missing loved ones that are wrongfully detained on the inside,” said Christine Calareso Bleecker, from the Joyful Resistance activism organization.

The group held signs containing various messages, including “ICE can’t disappear all of us” and “Detention for Profits.”

The words they used for each sign, protesters said, were focused on what they believe is happening inside detention facilities.

“I hope in some way the people on the inside can feel our presence,” said Calareso Bleecker.

Demonstrators said they will continue to fight for those who have been separated from their loved ones.

“We want to be on the right side of history. And if we sat back and we did absolutely nothing, it doesn’t make sense,” said John McNeice, from the group Resist Wilton Manors.

“I find everything that is happening completely unconscionable. It’s illegal, it’s immoral, it is the most anti-Christian thing that we could possibly do,” said Calareso Bleecker.

“We feel horrible for these people who are in there. They are torn apart from their families, they did nothing wrong,” said Horn.

Over the first year of President Donald Trump’s second term in office, immigration enforcement has escalated across the country as part of a longstanding promise made by Trump during his campaign.

For Christmas Day, the organizations Joyful Resistance, Resist Wilton Manors and Wilton Manors Indivisible wanted to share their message and they all hope others will begin listening.

“The GOP and everybody really because a lot of people aren’t aware of what’s going on in there,” said Calareso Bleecker.

“I live in Coconut Creek. I never knew that this facility even existed here,” said McNeice.

Organizers said they plan to hold several more demonstrations like this across South Florida.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.