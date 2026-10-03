POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - One person is dead and another person is in custody after a shooting in Pompano Beach, according to Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies.

BSO deputies responded to the scene and located two adult males suffering from gunshot wounds, with one declared deceased and the other treated for his injuries.

The incident happened in the 1500 block of Northwest Seventh Avenue late Friday evening.

7News cameras captured several deputies and vehicles at the scene, as investigators laid evidence markers behind crime scene tape.

BSO Homicide and Crime Scene detectives are now investigating the incident.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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