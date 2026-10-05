POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for an elderly man who was reported missing from Pompano Beach.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, 78-year-old James Kehl was last seen near the 700 block of Northeast Seventh Street, at around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Kehl stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs around 180 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a light blue shirt and tan shorts at the time of his disappearance.

Keh’s family told detectives that he suffers from dementia.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact BSO Missing Persons Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

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