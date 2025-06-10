POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward County man was arrested for multiple violations related to illegal spearfishing of a protected goliath grouper and obstruction of officers, officials said.

Juan Nealon, 42, of Pompano Beach, was charged with seven misdemeanors, including spearfishing within 100 yards of a public beach, a prohibited act in Florida, and unlawful harvest of goliath grouper, a highly regulated species, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

FWC officers responded to reports of spearfishing near Pompano Beach on Monday.

FWC said that when officers arrived, they observed Nealon paddling a canoe and attempted to contact him from shore.

Despite repeated commands to stop, Nealon paddled further into the ocean and intentionally capsized his canoe in an apparent attempt to hide evidence, FWC officials said.

Officers entered the water and recovered a speargun along with a goliath grouper weighing more than 100 pounds, with a spear lodged in its body, officials said.

Nealon was arrested without incident and taken to jail.

