HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The Hollywood Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in finding Thomas Simpson.

Simpson was last seen on Sep. 15, on foot near the 100 block of Hidden Court Road in Hollywood.

He was last seen wearing gray heather pants and a dark long-sleeve shirt.

Simpson may require assistance.

Anyone who sees him or has information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Hollywood Police Department at 954-967-4411.

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