HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the gunman behind a fatal shooting in Hallandale Beach.

The incident happened near Northwest Sixth Avenue and Fourth Court on Monday night.

Officers found a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a car a few blocks away on Pembroke Road and began rendering aid until Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue crews arrived.

Despite their best efforts, the victim succumbed to his injuries.

Neighbors in the area were left shaken.

“It was like someone is knocking on the roof. I didn’t understand that it was shots,” said Tanni, a witness.

“It did scare us, it did scare us because it was very close by, and there was a part of me thinking that a bullet could go through us soon at any time,” said Ricardo Lolgeros, another witness.

The gunman fled and has yet to be arrested as of Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Hallandale Beach Police Department at 954-457-1400 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS, which allows callers to remain anonymous.

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