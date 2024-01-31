MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two adult brothers were arrested by Margate Police for allegedly robbing a seven-year-old boy onboard a Broward County Transit bus.

According to police, the incident occurred on Monday as the bus traveled westbound on West Atlantic Boulevard, just west of North State Road 7 in Margate.

The brothers, identified as Dunel Osier, 20, and Darlenson Osier, 19, are accused of snatching a cell phone from the child’s hands while on the bus, after which they fled on foot.

Margate Police responded and located the brothers in a nearby community.

Darlenson and Dunel Osier now face charges of strong-arm robbery.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.