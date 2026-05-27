PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - The Plantation Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in searching for 15-year-old Jaynalia Simbrave.

Simbrave was last seen on May 20, 2026, around 1:13 pm in the area of West Sunrise Boulevard and Flamingo Road in Plantation.

Detectives said she is a black female, 5 feet 7 inches, 122 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes

Simbrave was last seen wearing a white long-sleeve shirt, white shorts, and Kappa slides.

If you see Jaynalia or know where she is, please call 954-797-2100.

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