PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - The search is underway for a missing man from Plantation.

Plantation Police said 18-year-old Tyler Woodson-Thompson was last seen at HCA Hospital located at 401 Northwest 42 Avenue this past Wednesday.

He stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 210 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. It’s unknown what he was wearing at the time.

If anyone has information on Woodson-Thompson’s whereabouts, they’re urged to contact Plantation Police at 954-797-2100.

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