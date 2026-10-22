PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing elderly person from Plantation.

According to Plantation Police, 75-year-old Fanfan St. Jean was last seen in the area of 4400 NW Eighth Court at around 5:00 p.m., Wednesday.

St. Jean stands at 5 feet, 9 inches, and weighs around 150 pounds.

He has gray hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black hat, a blue and white striped shirt, blue pants and orange shoes.

If you see St. John or have any information about his whereabouts, please call Plantation Police at 954-797-2100.

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