LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police took the driver of a pickup truck into custody after, they said, the motorist slammed into a rental home in Lauderhill while driving under the influence.

Lauderhill Police units responded to the scene of the crash along Northwest 43rd Terrace, off 12th Street, at around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Cameras showed the black pickup truck lodged inside the residence located just north of Sunrise Boulevard. The driver’s side air bag appears to have deployed on impact.

The driver was traveling so fast that they were able to plow through one side of the house and nearly come out through the other.

Fortunately, investigators said, the rental home was vacant at the time. No injuries were reported.

Area residents were left in disbelief upon seeing the overnight wreck, but graceful for the silver lining.

“It’s terrible, but I’m happy that the house was unocupied at this time,” said next-door neighbor Nadia Gordon.

Gordon told 7News that if the truck had crashed into her home instead, it would have hit her.

“I deliberately slept in my living room there, so this is a miracle for me,” she said. “I stayed right here in the – right here, [in the part of my home] where he would have hit me.”

Officers determined the driver was impaired and took them into custody. The motorist was then transported for processing.

Cameras captured the vehicle almost completely inside the residence. It was later towed away from the property.

Just after 6 a.m., 7News cameras captured the front of the house boarded up with plywood.

Police have not identified the driver or specified what charges they could be facing, as their investigation continues.

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