LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police took the driver of a pickup truck into custody after, they said, the motorist slammed into a home in Lauderhill while driving under the influence.

Lauderhill Police units responded to the scene of the crash along the 1100 block of Northwest 43rd Terrace, at around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

The impact destroyed the front of the house, but investigators said it was vacant at the time. No injuries were reported

Officers determined the driver was impaired and took them into custody. The motorist was then transported for processing.

Cameras captured the vehicle almost completely inside the residence. It was later removed from the property.

Just after 6 a.m., 7News cameras captured the front of the house boarded up with plywood.

Police have not identified the driver or specified what charges they could be facing, as they continue to investigate.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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