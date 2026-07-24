PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A Florida pharmacist was convicted of drug crimes.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Olushola Yusuf of Tampa sold 300,000 oxycodone pills to patients without a proper medical reason.

The 60-year-old was convicted Thursday of illegal drug distribution and conspiracy.

Yusuf owned and operated two pharmacies in Broward County — one in Pembroke Pines and one in Margate — which she used to distribute the 30-milligram pills.

Authorities said Yusuf sold the pills at 10 times the price. Some customers even paid $1,300 a month in cash.

Her sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 14.

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