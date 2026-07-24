MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a deputy-involved shooting that took place in North Beach.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office units have responded to the scene of the incident along the 700 block of 81st Street, just after 9 a.m. on Friday.

7Skyforce hovered above a heavy law enforcement presence near a home.

MDSO deputies were reportedly serving a warrant at the time of the incident.

Detectives have not provided any details about the incident, including the number of people injured, as they continue to investigate.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

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