PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Officers from the Pembroke Pines Police Department are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing teenager.

According to authorities, 17-year-old Jaylee Santiago was last seen on Sept. 16 at Children’s Harbor, and left in a gold Chevy Malibu.

Santiago stands 5 feet 3 inches tall, and was last seen wearing a beige crop top and a blue jean skirt.

If you have any information please contact 954-743-1639.

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