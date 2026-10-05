PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 47-year-old man who was reported missing from Pembroke Pines.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, Allen Lok was last seen near Northwest 118th Avenue and Johnson Street on Saturday.

Lok stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs around 155 pounds. He was wearing a black shirt, black shorts and dark colored sneakers at the time of his disappearance.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact Pembroke Pines Police Detective DeFalco at 954-860-2883.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.