MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said they have arrested the driver of a pickup truck for his involvement in a hit-and-run in Margate that left a man dead and led officers to close a major roadway to traffic for hours.

Margate Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the overnight crash along Atlantic Boulevard, near State Road 7, early Thursday morning.

According to investigators, 59-year-old Gregory Bowman of Margate was walking on a sidewalk along West Atlantic Boulevard and stepped off the curb to cross the street just before 2:50 a.m.

It was at this moment when, police said, the pedestrian was struck by a blue 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 that was traveling eastbound. The driver of the pickup truck then fled the scene.

Paramedics pronounced Bowman dead at the scene.

Cameras captured the victim’s body covered with a yellow tarp in the middle of the roadway, as well as officers combing for clues.

Officers shut down Atlantic Boulevard near the intersection with Lakewood Circle while they conducted their investigation.

Meanwhile, traffic homicide detectives were able to identify the driver of the truck as 55-year-old John Calvino Jr. of Coral Springs. They were able to track down the suspect and take him into custody in Hollywood.

Calvino was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death.

Bowman’s body was later removed from the scene, and the roadway was reopened to traffic.

If you witnessed the crash or have any information that could help detectives, call Margate Police Officer R. Calder at 954-935-5309 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

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