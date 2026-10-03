WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - One person is dead after being hit by a vehicle in West Park, according to Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies.

The incident happened on Southwest 23rd Street and 56th Avenue on Friday night.

The BSO said that deputies responded to a report of an adult male lying on the road with injuries.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the man was struck by a motor scooter. After being struck, an unknown vehicle hit him.

He later passed away from his injuries.

7News cameras captured a heavy police presence with investigators and multiple police vehicles, with the area blocked off by crime scene tape.

The driver of the motor scooter remained on scene.

The BSO Traffic Homicide Unit is currently investigating the incident.

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