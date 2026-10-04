HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - One person is dead after a traffic crash in Hallandale Beach, according to Hallandale Police Department officers.

The incident took place on the 100 block of North Federal Highway on Sunday morning.

Hallandale Police said that a vehicle was travelling southbound on the highway when a pedestrian was hit after crossing outside of a designated crosswalk.

They also said that the person was transported to a local hospital, where they were later pronounced deceased.

7News cameras captured several BFR vehicles in the area, as well as investigators surrounding the damaged white car that was left with a shattered windshield.

Officials said that the driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

An investigation into the circumstances behind incident remains ongoing.

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