FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Parents in Broward County shared their concerns as the district moves toward shutting down some schools.

District officials feel they have no other choice, as they try to address shrinking student enrollment by closing down schools.

“We have not voted on this, we have not made the decision,” said Broward County School Board member Debbi Hixon.

The district faces a roughly 11,000-student shortfall every year.

“We’re trying to make the best possible decision in an absolutely horrific finance situation,” said school board member Rebecca Thompson.

“The greater issue is the number of people who have left Broward County because they cannot afford to live here,” said Broward County Public Schools Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer Valerie Wanza.

This first community meeting for this roiund of cuts was held Wednesday night in Miramar, where parents voiced their concerns to district officials.

“We don’t even have music anymore. You’re taking our programs, and you’re wondering why the students are leaving,” said a mother.

The district plans to close Dolphin Bay and Silver Lakes Elementary Schools and create a K-8 at Glades Middle and Sunset Lakes Elementary.

Parents at Wednesday’s meeting spoke out against this move.

“Because we care about Dolphin Bay,” said Caio Rosa. “They’re thriving, they’re doing well, they’re such a good school. They’re so focused on making sure our kids are doing their best.”

The district’s discussion on this latest round of school closures began in August.

On the chopping block, are the following 10 schools, on top of the six that were already closed the previous school year:

Silver Lakes Elementary

Dolphin Bay Elementary

Oakridge Elementary

Hollywood Park Elementary

Walter C. Young Middle

William Dandy Middle

Lloyd Estates Elementary

Banyan Elementary

Coral Springs Elementary

Forest Glen Middle

“To me, their proposal is heavy on fiscal responsibility, very light on providing parents with comfort, especially parents like myself who have children with special needs,” said parent Sharise Richardson. “I have absolutely no reassurances whatsoever coming out of this meeting as to how my children will be cared for.”

A final decision is expected to be made by district officials in December.

“Two to three hours now at a community meeting isn’t enough time, a couple of workshops isn’t enough time, even a year isn’t enough time to make these types of changes that impact students and families and teachers so heavily,” said Dolphin Bay teacher Glory Jones.

Another meeting is scheduled for Thursday night, with several more expected to take place throughout September and October.

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