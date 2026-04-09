POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials in Pompano Beach have closed the city’s public beaches because of hazardous weather conditions.

7News cameras captured double red flags at lifeguard stations across Pompano Beach’s beaches.

City officials said strong winds, waves, and the possibility of rip currents were all the reasons behind the beach closures.

“The lifeguards have been pretty adamant about not going into the water,” said a beachgoer.

“I was asking to see if maybe they would open it up later today or tomorrow, and he said it’s been pretty dangerous this week,” said another beachgoer.

While the beach is closed for swimmers, surfboarders were seen enjoying the waves on Thursday afternoon.

But even for experienced surfers, the waves were very powerful.

“Pretty decent for Florida, you know. We take what we can get down here. The current is really strong right now. It’s pulling hard. I could barely make it out,” said a surfer.

The beach closures come out of an abundance of caution following a deadly dive in the Atlantic on Sunday when a distressed swimmer lost his life despite life-saving efforts.

“Our number one job is prevention,” said Miami Beach Ocean Rescue’s Yovani Vidal.

But for those enjoying the sandy beaches of Pompano Beach on Thursday, they are making the best out of the situation.

“Make the best of it with the kids. They are enjoying the sand and dad is having a beer,” said another beachgoer. “We’re leaving on Saturday, so we’re hoping to get back in there, but it is what it is.”

Officials urge surfers to practice extreme caution out on the water.

“It’s not about your swimming abilities. You do want to stay calm, but the most important thing is to take the advice of the lifeguard,” said Vidal.

As a rule of thumb, when facing possible rip currents, swimmers should swim parallel to the shore until they are released from the current and can return to shore.

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