FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have given an all-clear after a suspicious package was found outside of a car dealership in Fort Lauderdale.

A luggage prompted concerns at Ed Morse Bayview Cadillac on Wednesday afternoon.

Parts of North Federal Highway were closed for a few hours as the bomb squad investigated.

Hours later, the roadway was reopened and the scene was clear when investigators said nothing dangerous was found inside the suitcase.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.