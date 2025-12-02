PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - New details have come to light on a plane crash in Pembroke Pines following an investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board.

The incident happened back in July near North Perry Airport when, authorities sais a plane plummeted into a Pembroke Pines neighborhood.

NTSB investigators believe the crash was caused by “inadequate preflight fuel planning.”

Cellphone video captured good Samaritans attempting to save the victims.

Four people were taken to the hospital for minor injuries as a result of the crash.

Since the incident, Broward County officials have called for the inspection and certification history of all aircraft based at the airport.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.