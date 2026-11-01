NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - At least one person was hospitalized after an incident in North Lauderdale.

7News cameras captured several police vehicles in the neighborhood and detectives at the scene questioning witnesses.

Witnesses told 7News that the incident started at a house party that quickly turned into mayhem after a fight broke out.

“Everybody was just going crazy. it was just chaotic, everybody was fighting, some people came in to try to stop the blood, apart from that it was just a lot of fighting, just very chaotic,” said a witness.

7News cameras also captured a person being taken into a local hospital.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.