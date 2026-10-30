NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing elderly woman.

According to detectives, 65-year-old Vilma Sanabria was last seen at around 5 a.m. on Monday near the 1700 block of Southwest 70th Way in North Lauderdale.

Sanabria stands at 5 feet, 1 inch and weighs about 80 pounds.

She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Sanabria’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

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